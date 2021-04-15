Dale Richard Fenner

His favorite times were taking walks and hikes in the hills of Chippewa with his family and their many pets, talking about nature, and bringing home treasures they had found. He was a true-romantic and loved sweeping Darlene into his arms to dance and leaving love notes around the house for her to find.

Dale, how do I squeeze our life together into a paragraph? How do I share a story of a man whom I love so dearly? You still took my breath away when you gave me that sideways look of amusement and a crooked smile when I did silly things or when you folded me into your arms and smothering me in your flannel shirt and fuzzy chest? I can still feel you… I will always see you walking through the fields with your cap on, your walking stick, and a bounce in your step, ready to check “the hill” for new tracks or mushrooms. My sweetheart, you have finally won; you are now one love ahead of me. I will be sending my kisses on the clouds; may the wind float them to your lips... “—Darlene.