CHIPPEWA FALLS — After a courageous battle with cancer, Dana Amans (born May 6, 1968) left the loving arms of her husband to be with the angels on January 4, 2022.

After many years of courtship, Dana finally got Rich to say “yes to the ring,” and they were married January 6, 2018. Rich insists she only married him for his tools, specifically the golden tape measure. Dana and Rich lived in the town of Lafayette, close to family and more friends than we can count.

Dana was blessed with two children, Roberta and Caleb. Children are great, but grandchildren are better! Ayden, Kinsley and Avery gave her many smiles.

Dana is survived by her husband, Richard Amans; daughter, Roberta (Mathew) Preston; son, Caleb (Meghan) Chandler; and three grandchildren; siblings: Duane Heller, Dawn (Mike) Bilyeu, Dan (Nancy) Heller, Denise Hoenisch, and Danielle (Eric) Joslin.

She was met at heaven’s doorstep by her parents: Clemons and Donna Heller; and her brother, Donald Heller.

Please join us in a celebration honoring Dana’s life at John’s and Michelle’s Bateman Tavern from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m May 6, 2022.