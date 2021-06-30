Daniel James “Dan” Doughty, died June 28 in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 88.

Dan is survived by his wife, Teresa and children: Doug (Kathy) Doughty, Danette (Dennis) Smith, Dave (Kim) Doughty, Donovan (Sonja) Doughty; grandchildren: Laura, Emily, Colin, Maggie, Kathryn, Ben, Justin, Josh, Kaitlin, Hanna, Rebecca; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Caleb, Lydia, Nolan, Iris, Jacob, Logan, Madison, Louie. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth and Royal “Herb” Doughty; brothers: Sam, Hal, Paul Doughty; sisters: Merel Daniels, and Nathalie Swienton.

Dan was born on June 23, 1933 in Ladysmith, WI to Herb and Ruth (Black). He attended the Ladysmith schools and began his military career with the Air Force Reserve in 1952. In 1953 he entered active duty as an Aviation Cadet. A year later he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and received his pilot wings.

Over the years he served at numerous bases throughout the U.S., as well as in North Africa, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. He was a Fighter Pilot, Instructor Pilot and Reconnaissance Pilot and flew a variety of high performance jet aircraft including the F- 86 Saber and the RF – 101 VooDoo.