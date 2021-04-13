SHELDON—Darlene A. Hinke, 78, of Sheldon, town of Ruby, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Weston Medical Center in Weston. Darlene was born February 2, 1943 in Mountain Lake, MN, the daughter of William and Olive (Klingbiel) Hillmer.

On September 26, 1964, Darlene married Richard Hinke at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN.

Darlene was a legal secretary and very instrumental in planning the memory garden for their daughter, Lynne who was featured on Shelley Ryan’s show, the Uncommon Gardens for The Wisconsin Gardener on PBS.

Darlene loved horses, watching deer and turkeys, polka dancing, crocheting afghans and making jewelry.

Darlene is survived by her loving husband, Dick; one son, Joe Hinke of Richland Center; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynne Hinke; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Church in Drywood. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in the town of Arthur.