CHIPPEWA FALLS — Darlene J. Hallum, 78, of Chippewa Falls went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Darlene J. Caza was born on September 12, 1943, in Stanley to Edward and Hattie (Derks) Caza. Darlene lived an eventful life.

On December 11, 1986, Darlene married Gerald Hallum in Chippewa Falls.

Darlene was a strong and fierce woman, some might even say stubborn, but had the most gentle soul. She loved to laugh and welcomed anyone and everyone into her home under one condition; you better enjoy a nice hot cup of coffee. She would speak her mind and never held back. A trait that has been passed down to her children and grandchildren. Darlene’s family was the most important thing in the world to her and always came first. Throughout her life, she devoted her time and energy to her family anyway she could no matter how little or how much she had to give, she did it.

Her passion was making flower arrangements. She enjoyed changing up her house decor and was always proud to show anyone who stopped to visit. Darlene loved to paint, especially her brick fireplace. Her family would joke with her over the years as the color has changed so frequently. Her passion came from her dad who also enjoyed painting different things around the house.

Darlene was one-of-a-kind, sincerely loved, and will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gerald Hallum of Chippewa Falls; daughters: Debra (Rick) Johnson and Denna Miller and Diane Miller all of Chippewa Falls; Delloyd (Lisa) Miller of Hallie, and Darven (Lee) Miller of Eagle Point; stepson, Jeff Hallum; brother, Hank (Joyce) Caza of Chippewa Falls; sisters: Joanne Bohl of Eau Claire and Rose (Ronald) Fjelstad of Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Miller; and daughter, Delores Tallman; and her parents: Edward and Hattie Caza; sisters: Lillian Caza, Donna Jolley, and Marie Karlen; and granddaughter, Shawna Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, February 9, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

