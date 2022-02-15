CHIPPEWA FALLS—Darlene J. Simon, 83, of Chippewa Falls, town of Wheaton, died Friday, February 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Heatherwood Assisted Living in the town of Washington.

Darlene was born January 16, 1939, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Gerhardt and Helen (Weiss) Pederson.

Darlene graduated from UWEC and received her Master’s Degree in Education. She taught in a one room schoolhouse and also taught in the Chippewa Area School District.

On April 15, 1961, Darlene married Francis Simon at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Darlene enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafting, sewing, baking, traveling and children, but most of all she cherished her family.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Francis; three sons: Richard (Lori) Simon of Sterling, IL, Daniel (Suzanne) Simon of Chippewa Falls and William (Laura) Simon of Salem, IA; three daughters: Lori (Paul) Lund of Rice Lake, Julie (Jeffrey) Harter of Waseca, MN and Karen (Gregory) Stoner of Hanover, Indiana; two brothers: David Pederson of Pittsburgh, PA and Larry (Phyllis) Pederson of Eau Claire; two sisters: Beverley LaBerge of Fall Creek and Annette Pederson of Eleva; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: James and Gale Pederson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the church.

The family prefers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com