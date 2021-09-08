CHIPPEWA FALLS—David A. Gartmann, 70, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Dave was born on December 24, 1950, in Milwaukee, WI, to Charles and Alvera (Hunt) Gartmann. He graduated from Elcho High School with the class of 1968. Dave honorably served his country with the United States Army, until his Honorable Discharge. He married Laana Meyer on September 17, 1983, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.

Dave co-owned and operated Mill and Farm Supply in Chippewa Falls. He then sold heavy industrial, forestry and construction equipment for Northwest Equipment, in the Chippewa Valley and surrounding areas. He later worked for Imperial Supply until his retirement. Dave was a member of the American Legion Post #77 in Chippewa Falls, he was also a member of the Lions club where he served as their President, and a member of the Forest Hill Cemetery Board in Chippewa Falls. Faith was very important to Dave and Laana as they are long-time members of Notre Dame Catholic Church.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, deer hunting, fishing, pontooning, and camping. Dave was a private pilot, owning a couple aircrafts. He was a true outdoorsman. Dave was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather that will be missed by all who knew him.