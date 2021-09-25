David E. Wermund, 65, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.

Dave was born September 28, 1955, in Chippewa Falls to the late Warren and Virginia “Gini” (Schemenauer) Wermund. Affectionately called Wormy (or Wermie) by his friends, he exhibited many of the same character traits as his dad, Wormy #1: a soft heart, a quiet demeanor, a sense of humor, and a love for his family and friends.

Dave attended St. Charles School and McDonell Central High School, graduating in 1973. Shortly after, he joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1977, finishing his military career at Travis Air Force Base in CA.

His lifelong career path in consumer lending started in CA. In 1983, when Dave had a desire to be closer to his family and his home state teams of the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks, he returned to Chippewa Falls. He continued to work in the lending field for several different financial institutions: Beneficial Finance, Barron County Savings & Loan, Norwest Bank, Wells Fargo and Northwestern Bank until his retirement in 2017. Dave took great pride in helping others achieve their dream of homeownership.

Dave found enjoyment in spending time with friends and family fishing, golfing, and watching sports. And, it was only after a recent conversation about a travel bucket list that Dave traveled with some of his siblings and their spouses to Nashville, Memphis, and Kennesaw, GA. He was a fan of all kinds of music, but his favorite was classic rock. He had an incredible memory for the times and places of many of the concerts he attended, dating back to the 1970’s.

Dave is survived by his siblings: Lyle (Sue) of Darien, WI, and their children, Brian of OR and daughter, Simone; Tanya and her children, Whitney (fiancé Nicholas Sylke) and their children, Bruce and Jason, and Darren Comer of CA; Jennifer (Andy) Lehr of IA; and Danielle, of CA; Ann (Clark) Loeffel of Kronenwetter, WI, and their daughter, Gina (Ritik) Singh, of NC; Steve (Marcie) of Kronenwetter, WI, and their children, Emily (Adam Ludwig) Wermund, of Eau Claire, WI, and Addy (Brady) Gregurich of DePere, WI; Mary (Jerry) Jacobson of Chippewa Falls, WI, and their children, Todd (Mary) of AZ and their children Teresa and Peter, and Beth (Jacob) Leahy and their daughter, Catherine, of Chippewa Falls, WI; and Jane (Jim) Ford and their son, Jaren, of GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Virginia; maternal grandparents, Henry and Christina Schemenauer; paternal grandparents, Einar and Gena Wermund; and several aunts and uncles.

Dave’s family would like to thank the Marshfield Hospital Surgical ICU and Palliative Care staff for their expert and compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, with Msgr. Michael Gorman officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

The Mass will be recorded and available to view following the service at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/David-Wermund.

In lieu of public visitation, a celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to the McDonell MACS Booster Club, 1316 Bel Air Blvd, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 or Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball, PO Box 382, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.