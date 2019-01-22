David G. McIlquham, 75, of Chippewa Falls passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at his home in Chippewa Falls.
David was born July 20, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, to Theodore and Evelyn (Ewings) McIlquham. He was the oldest of five children. He enjoyed farming and working on tractors.
He is survived by his children, Todd McIlquham and Tonya Prince, both of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Travis Michels and Devin Bathke; brothers, Donald (Lynn) McIlquham, Vernon (Betty) McIlquham, Bruce (Beverly) McIlquham; sister, Nancy (Jim) Halvorson.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
