David Hancock, 89, town of Lafayette, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on February 15, 2022. Dave was born on December 16, 1932 in Birmingham, AL, son of David (II) and Susan (Mayer) Hancock. He grew up in Chicago, IL and moved to Chippewa Falls, WI at age 14 with his mother and brother after his father died of cancer. He was a proud Eagle Scout and enjoyed spending summers at Camp Phillips as a counselor. Dave attended McDonell high school where he made many lifelong friends and graduated in 1950. After graduating, he attended St. Thomas College in St. Paul earning an Aeronautical Engineering degree and then attended graduate school at the University of Minnesota. While in college he worked as a Resident Assistant, starred on their MICA champion swim team and drank a few beers with his friends (preferable Leinenkugels). While at St. Thomas he was reintroduced to Jeanne Schmidt, it was not long before a deep love, and friendship grew.

He returned to his roots in Chippewa Falls to start his career, marry the love of his life and begin a family.

He loved to tell the story of how he lost his first job as Director of Research at Chippewa Plastics when it was bought by Rexall Drug. The project he and his team were working on was considered a failure by the new company so they shut it down and let the people go. Dave asked if he could continue the project on his own and was granted that right. That is how Applied Research and Development Company (ARDCO) was born. He and his dear friends, Bill Duren and Bob Brunstad invested everything into the project and were told by many that they would run out of money within six months but those people were wrong they ran out of money within three month. That didn’t stop them from pursuing their dream and with the help of many employees, investors and believers, plastic foam products (plates and storage containers) became a staple in households and restaurants everywhere. ARDCO was later purchased by Standard Oil (AMOCO) and then Pactiv. In 1968, he and Bill Duren started a film production company (Cygnet Films) unfortunately, Bill passed away early in the process. Dave continued his friend’s legacy and the production company grew and became Spectrum Industries (Spectrum Lab, Hubbard Scientific, Media Graphics, and Spectrum Manufacturing). Dave served as CEO/President and Chairman of the Board until 2021 when he stepped back due to health reasons. Dave cared deeply about Spectrum and its employees, customers and investors treating everyone like family.

As a business leader and entrepreneur, Dave served on many Boards including Northwestern Bank, Rutledge (Casper) Foundation, St. Joseph Hospital, Ayres & Associates, and others. He was also a recipient of many achievement awards, which he accepted humbly, and always acknowledging the contributions of those who helped him get there. He valued a job well done and the personal relationships developed along the way. He often said the key to success is doing the right thing at the right time with the right people. He believed strongly in the potential of individuals and teams to find solutions through collaboration and innovation but would sometimes step in to nudge them in a certain direction.

Dave lived a work-hard, play-hard life and was passionate about many things. He enjoyed softball, water skiing, snow skiing, hockey, volleyball (backyard), sailing, boating, and tennis. He was one of the founding members of the Wissota Yacht club. He was also a pilot and loved flying his Cessna. He was a man of faith and devoted Catholic. Any time spent with Dave was an adventure.

Most of all, Dave loved spending time with his family, especially his devoted wife, Jeanne. Family time, whether it was travelling or staying home, was full of laughter, story-telling, giving advice, working on home projects, playing the piano and hugging and kissing grandbabies. Dave was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, boss and friend. He encouraged, inspired so many people, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dave is survived by his wife, Jeanne; two sons, David IV of Yorkville, IL, Steve (Jean E) of Highlands Ranch, CO; six daughters, Laurie Klomstad of Chippewa Falls, Julie (Jim Mosel) Hancock of Wheaton, IL, Terry (John) Bowman of Westlake Village, CA, Susie Hancock of Chippewa Falls, Katie (Todd) Borkowski of Manitowish Waters, WI, Krissy (Jim) Scoufis of Tampa, FL: one brother John (Maxine) Hancock of Spring Hill, FL; 34 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Gladys Schmidt, father-in-law, Everett Schmidt, step-brother, John W. Squire, step-sister, Mary Ann Schilt, grandson, Troy Bagniefski.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice and Visiting Angels (Erica) and Diane Bergeron for all their compassionate care given to Dave.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 25 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. John Schultz will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24 and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.