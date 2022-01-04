LAFAYETTE—David J. White, 58, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

David was born July 16, 1963 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Ronald and Geraldine (Felix) White. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

On June 8, 1985, David married Diana Staffan at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls and later Karen Elwood in Fence, WI on December 31, 2013 and they later divorced. Both remained loving friends until the day of his passing.

David was an engineer for Masters Building Solutions in Chippewa Falls for 16 years where his unique skills allowed him to work for such companies like St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, Cray Research and HPE. His tenacious work ethic helped build many projects, and he mentored many throughout his years. He will continue to help Chippewa Valley and Eau Claire students through the David J. White scholarship at UWEC.

David was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved barbeques, and fish fries with family, where he would crack sarcastic and witty remarks. David was the King of Dad jokes. David was an avid road biker and talented musician, and meticulous gardener and yard worker.

David is survived by his three daughters: Audrey White (Evan Swenson) of Altoona, Andrea (Aaron) White of Menomonie and Amanda White of New York, NY; his mother, Gerri (Rollie) White-Marko of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Dean (Betty) White of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Rhonda (Tim) Wedemeyer of Chippewa Falls; and three grandchildren: twins, Parker and Presley Swenson and Arlo White.

David was preceded in death by his father, Ron on December 3, 1999; three brothers: Dale and Daniel White in infancy and Dennis White.

A private funeral service will be held with a celebration of life service in the spring of 2022. Interment will be in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in the town of Seymour.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com