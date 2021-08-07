CHIPPEWA FALLS—David L. Hazelton, 73, of the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa Falls died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

David was born December 21, 1947 in Eau Claire to Orm and Alice (Price) Hazelton.

On August 13, 1966, he married Mary Martin at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

David enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and hunting. He was very social and loved family get togethers, cheering for the Brewers and had a lucky hand with shake-a-day!

David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary; daughters: Michele Hazelton, Brenda Rud (Scott Robinson) and Tammy Lammers (Mark Ulvog) all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Kayla Smith, Christina (Carlos) Avila, Jeffrey Smith, Amanda Rud, Cassie Rud, Tiffany Lammers and Duane Lammers; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings: Bill Hazelton of Lake Hallie, Linda Harshman of Eau Claire, Randy (Debbie) Hazelton of Holcombe, and Debbie Kadinger of Eau Claire.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orm Hazelton; mother, Alice “Betty” (Victor) Steltzer; brother, Don Hazelton; son-in-law and U.S. Marine, Cory A. Rud; and great-grandson, Baby Carlos.