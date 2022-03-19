David Leonard Smith Jr.

LUXEMBURG—David “Dave” Leonard Smith Jr., 46, of Luxemburg, WI, passed away on Sunday morning, March 13, 2022.

David was born in the Chippewa Falls area on April 9, 1975, to David Sr. and Lynnann (Sloan) Smith. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1993 and proceeded to attend Chippewa Valley Tech College earning a degree in Police Science. On October 14, 2000, he married Tamara M. Spice in Green Bay and on December 28, 2009, he welcomed his son, Sean into the world.

David enjoyed working for various car companies and driving parts to his customers all over the area. He also enjoyed traveling with his family to different cities and states and watching his son in various activities.

David is survived by his wife, Tammy, of Luxemburg; son Sean; parents: David Sr. and Lynnann Smith of Chippewa Falls; father in law and mother in law: Floyd and Faith Spice of Lily; brother in law, Joseph (Kim) Spice of Kieler; nieces: Courtney and Hannah Spice of Kieler; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

David is preceded in death by his grandparents: Lynn and Dorothy Ann Sloan and Cecil and Alma Jane Smith.

Friends may call at St. Mary Church in Luxemburg between 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. David will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg.

We would like to thank the Luxemburg Rescue, Aurora BayCare, Bellin Hospital and Froedtert Medical in Milwaukee for all the care and support shown to us. A special note of thanks is extended to Mark, Greg and Shannon for always lending a listening ear when needed.

In lieu of flowers, to honor David’s request, he would like you to make donations to Sean’s college fund.