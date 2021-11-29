CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dean Felix Frenette, 66, of Chippewa Falls passed away on November 24, 2021, at the Chippewa Manor.

He was born December 14, 1954, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., to Donald and Norma (Olson) Frenette and graduated with the class of 1973 from Chippewa Falls High School. Dean began working with his father at the Flame Restaurant and Motel after high school.

On May 19, 1979, Dean married Patti Kohls and together raised their two children.

Dean worked at Gordy’s County Market in Chippewa Falls where he impacted, served, and touched many lives in the community.

He enjoyed cross stitching, breakfast at McDonalds with his morning group and planning birthdays and get togethers. Dean liked to cook for family and church events, especially his Spanish rice and liver and onions! He was a passionate man in whatever he believed in and had a generous spirit.

Dean is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patti; children: Jason (Selena) Frenette and Jessica Henry; grandchildren: Madison and Riley; father, Donald Frenette; siblings: Richard (Lynette) Frenette, Julie (Paul) Nelson, Jenifer (David) Dunn; sister-in-law, Becky Frenette; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma and brother, Paul David.

Memorial service will be Thursday, December 2, at 2 p.m. at the Central Lutheran Church, 28 East Columbia St. Chippewa Falls, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery of Chippewa Falls. Pederson-Volker Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.PedersonVolker.com Everyone is invited!