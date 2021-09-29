Dean R. Jacobson, Sr., 70, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home, with his family by his side and support of St. Joseph’s Hospice, on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Dean was born on February 10, 1951 to Robert & Ell Jean (Volrath) Jacobson in Chippewa Falls. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1969. He enlisted in the Army National Guard and was a lifelong Carpenter by trade.

He married Lu Anne Calkins on March 22, 1995. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering, and coming up with ideas and finding ways to create or solve whatever it was. He enjoyed joking, music, playing cards, and spending time outdoors and with family.

Dean is survived by his wife, Lu Anne; three sons, Dean (Racin Knez) Jacobson Jr., Mike Jacobson, and Brandon O’Connell; daughter, Brittney O’Connell; grandchildren, Corbin and Cassidy Jacobson, Evan and Adalyn O’Connell; brother, Gary (Bonnie) Jacobson; sisters, Jeanette (Donny) Geissler and Diane (Greg) Leland and their children and grandchildren; and uncle, William Jacobson.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ell Jean; mother-in-law, Gladys Calkins; sister, Linda Woll; and brother-in-law, Alan Woll.

The memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Following the service at the chapel, Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.