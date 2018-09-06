CADOTT — Deane A. Sommer, 48, of Cadott passed away unexpectedly in his home Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
He was born to Bruce and Ruth Sommer at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee April 8, 1970. Deane attended and graduated from Lake Holcombe Schools.
Deane will be remembered by his early love of swimming, football card collecting enthusiast, a stupendous Green Bay Packer fan and his countless acts of giving to many Organizations and Friends.
Deane is survived by his siblings, Chris (Caroline) Sommer of Eau Claire, Sheryl Gerberding of Chippewa Falls, Jon Sommer of Holcombe, Erik (Peggy) Sommer in Texas, Dann Sommer of Cadott, Bekki (Jason) Schofield of Cornell; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special friend, Judy Arneson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Ruth Sommer.
As Deane wanted, a celebration of life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Rick’s Halfway in Cadott.
Deane will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, Wis.
