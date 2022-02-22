CHIPPEWA FALLS—Deanna M. Miller, 58, of Chippewa Falls, died suddenly on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at her residence.

Deanna was born February 17, 1964 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Douglas and Darlene (Caza) Miller. She graduated from Chi-Hi in 1982.

Deanna loved spending time with her family. She taught sign language, was a free spirit and loved life. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Deanna is survived by two sons: William Murphy of Eau Claire and Michael (Donna) Miller of Minnesota; two brothers: DeLloyd (Lisa) Miller of Lake Hallie and Darven (Lee) Miller of Eagle Point; two sisters: Debra (Rick) Johnson and Diane Miller both of Chippewa Falls.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Dennis Miller; one sister, Delores Tallman; and niece, Shawna Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be officiating. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

