TAYLOR, Wis. — Donna I. Hill, 56, of Taylor passed away Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time service. Inurnment will take place at Trinity Rest Cemetery in Hixton. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.

