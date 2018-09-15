TAYLOR, Wis. — Donna I. Hill, 56, of Taylor passed away Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time service. Inurnment will take place at Trinity Rest Cemetery in Hixton. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
