CUT BANK, Mont./ELMWOOD, Wis. — Harold C. Hobbick, 90, of Cut Bank and Elmwood, died Friday, July 27, 2018, in Montana.
Born May 16, 1928, to Clem and Grace Hobbick, in Menomonie.
Predeceased by parents; siblings, Mary, Edward, Rosalyn, Francis, Margaret, Thomas, John and Ralph. Survived by son, Ken Knudson; daughter, Mary Enid Fares; wife, Orbana; their children, Grace, Keith, Sam, Montana, Mark and Ralph (nee Cherí) grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
Memorial was held Aug. 18. Military rites will be in July 2019, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
