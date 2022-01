CHIPPEWA FALLS—Debbra Kay Hanson, 65, of Chippewa Falls, died on Sunday, January 23, 2022, surrounded by family.

Debbra was born April 1, 1956, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Paul (Joanne) Oman, and Karen (Rick) Althoff.

She worked for Cray Research in Chippewa Falls for over 30 years.

On July 19, 1988, Debbra married David S. Hanson in Las Vegas, NV.

Debbra is survived by her loving husband, David; son Christopher (Gena) Fernandez of Wilmington, NC; daughter Ashley (Matthew) Newman of Chippewa Falls; daughter Jenna Hanson (Mackenzie Walsh) of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Cambria and Maddox Fernandez of Wilmington, NC; Abigail and Levi Newman of Chippewa Falls; sisters: Sharon (Steve) Jasper, Julie Oman (Dan Verbrick) both of Chippewa Falls; sister Tammy Althoff (John Ketzner) of Clear Lake, WI; brother, Mark Oman, of Nagoya, Japan; step-sister Renee La Casse, step-brother John (Lynda) La Casse both of Chippewa Falls.

Debbra was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Oman; father-in-law, Al Hanson; mother-in-law, Vivian Hanson.

A private celebration of life will take place in spring/summer of 2022.