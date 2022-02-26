Debra A. Henneman (Lowe)

LAS VEGAS, NV—It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Debra A. Henneman (Debbie) on February 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Debbie was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin on July 7, 1955. She recently relocated to sunny Las Vegas, Nevada with her loving husband, Jack and grandson, Dylan.

Debbie cherished her friends and adored her family. Some of her greatest joys in life were flamingos, diners, visiting with loved ones, great-niece, Morgan and bringing joy to her five amazing grandchildren. To say she will be missed is an understatement.

It is fitting to say that Debbie was always one number away from hitting the lottery. She was enjoying her time in Las Vegas with her amazing family, friends and church family. Though Debbie resided in Las Vegas, Nevada she held her Chippewa Falls Family near and dear to her.

He Only Takes The Best, God saw she was getting tired and Cure was not to be, so he put his arms around her and whispered “Come with Me”. With tearful eyes we watched her suffer, and saw her fade away, although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.

Debra is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Lowe (Curly); her mother, Jean Lowe (Isom); her sister, Joanie Engel; her brother, John (Bucky) Lowe; her brother-in-law, Carl Holman (Homer).

Debra is survived by her husband, Jack Henneman; her oldest daughter, Emily (Jason) Hinz; her grandchildren: Ella, Cadience and Myles; her son, Joe Henneman; her grandson, Jadin; her youngest daughter, Angie Henneman; her grandson, Dylan; her siblings: Sandy Holman, Tom Lowe, Patty (Mark) Brooks and many wonderful nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews and wonderful friends and family.

A private service will be held in Las Vegas Nevada.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Chippewa Falls Wisconsin at a later date.