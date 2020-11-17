Debra Jean Mantik Giedd

EAU CLAIRE -- Debra Jean Mantik Giedd, 62, Eau Claire went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Mayo Methodist Hospital, after a brief intense battle with leukemia.

Born Nov. 17, 1957, in Wausau, Wis., to Rueben and Violet (Johnson) Mantik, she married Delton Giedd Nov. 12, 1988. Her priorities were her faith and her family. Her interests ranged from baking (especially Aunt Deb's pies) to gardening (flowers for every season) to genealogy (she traced our Swedish background to the 1500s) to music (The Spirit Song) to needlework and quilting (long arm) to lovingly helping teach children. She and her husband, Bunny, hosted many happy family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband, Bunny and family, seven siblings, their families, one uncle and aunt, and many cousins and friends.

Deb and Bunny's family includes four stepchildren and their families, Ross, Lyndon Station, Robin, Lyndon Station, Jodi (Kevin) Link, Elk Mound, and Jamie Hazen, Oregon; Bunny's seven brothers and sisters, Carol (Oren) both deceased Millen, Donna Davey, Colfax, Bonnie (Wayne) both deceased Utter, Mike (Sally deceased) Elk Mound, Betty, deceased, Steve, deceased (Jan) Mondovi, and Lynda, California; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many cousins.