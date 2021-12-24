CHIPPEWA FALLS — Debra M. Bresina, 66, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Deb was born July 22, 1955, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Herman and Mildred (Berg) Heuer.

Deb married Dennis Bresina on July 2, 1977, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.

She graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1974. She had worked at Bloomer Parks and Rec and later for Community Health Center. After retiring from her last job at Menard’s rebate center, she devoted her love and time taking care of her grandson as his nanny. She was a dedicated wife and mother with a pure heart and complete devotion.

Deb was a member of Crossroads Church and put her faith and love in the Lord.

She enjoyed a variety of activities. She loved camping up north with family and friends, hunting, fishing, crocheting and knitting, watching the birds, attending to her garden and flowers, and watching football. She cherished the times on her electric scooter with her grandson. Deb enjoyed bike rallies and riding motorcycle. She fulfilled her bucket list dream of visiting Alaska when her and her beloved husband made the trip of a lifetime on their Honda Gold Wing, 9,132 miles across the country.

Deb is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Christina Bresina of Seattle, WA; son, John (Sarah) Bresina of Jim Falls; two brothers: Steven (Effie) Heuer of Elk Mound and Gregory (DeAnna) Heuer of Fairchild; granddaughters: Amara Hebert and Madison Krenzelok; grandson, Liam Bresina; two nephews: Jason (Tammy) Heuer and Stevie (Mandy) Heuer; five nieces: Tammy Heuer Nelson, Cassandra (Travis) Kubesh, Ashley (Max) Kroeplin, Brianna (Monte) Amundson and Erica Heuer.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, December 30, at Crossroads Church at 209 West South Ave. in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Wade Duroe will be officiating. Interment will be in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in the town of Seymour.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Thursday, December 30, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.