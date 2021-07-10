Delmar “Del” G. Sloop, 85, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Dove Healthcare West, in Eau Claire.

Del was born in Nelson, WI, on June 26, 1936, a son of Harlan J. and Margaret T. (Hengst) Sloop. He grew up in Chippewa Falls, WI, and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School.

Del served in the U.S. Navy from December 1954 until his honorable discharge in August 1957.

Del married Delores “Dee” M. Lutzen on September 28, 1957, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They had three children.

Del was employed at the local Paper Mill in maintenance for 40 years.

Del will always be remembered as a man who liked to work and fix things. He loved to fish, camp and spend time with his family. Another passion was his love for his church, The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Del loved and cared for his wife and best friend, “Dee” and family very much. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.