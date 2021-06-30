THORP—Delores A. Strzok, age 92, of Thorp, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, at Turner Integrity Care in Thorp. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at St. Bernard—St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Thorp. Rev. Baskaran Sandhiyagu will officiate and burial will follow in New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Thorp Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held, at the church, on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Delores Ann Jandrt was born on May 13, 1929 in the Town of Delmar, rural Boyd, WI, the daughter of Louis and Anna (Seidling) Jandrt. She was raised and educated in the Boyd area and graduated from Stanley High School in 1948. After completing her education, Delores worked at Grabon’s Restaurant and later at Honstand Implement in Stanley. She was united in marriage to Chester E. Strzok on November 12, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd. After her marriage, Delores worked at Thorp Finance in Thorp. In November of 1962, Delores and Chester took over the Strzok family farm, in the Town of Withee, and farmed for many years until retirement. In 2013, Delores moved to Morgan Plaza, and resided there until 2019 when she moved to Traditions Assisted Living and later to Turner Integrity Care.