EAU CLAIRE—Delores Katherine Freagon, 89, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother passed away peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Heritage Assisted Living, Eau Claire, Wisconsin surrounded by her family.

Delores was born the daughter of Frank and Alvina Schalko on September 29, 1931 in Pepin County.

Delores worked at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls, WI for many years and before that ran Club 29 with her husband John.

She loved to sew, knit, crochet and garden. She loved flowers the best. She was also an avid reader and loved watching the birds come to her bird feeders.

Preceded in death by her parents, Frank Schalko and Alvina Schalko Harvold; sister, Helen Kummer; brothers: Walter and Stanley Schalko, son, Stephen Gilbertson, grandson, Travis Stelzer and husbands John P. Gilbertson and Lyle J. Freagon.

Survived by daughters: Kathleen (David) Brown, Pamela (Donald) Stelzer; sons: Daniel J. Gilbertson, Frederick J. Gilbertson and Samuel M. Gilbertson; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.