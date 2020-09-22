Dennis Krause

Dennis loved all sports and coached many. He helped establish the youth football league in Chippewa Falls, and coached youth basketball and football teams over the years, including his son’s team! He also coached many softball teams, including the men’s 40 year and older league. He quickly earned the nickname “Coach,” which stuck with him his whole life. He was a patient man and dedicated to his players. When his grandchildren started playing sports, he never missed a game! Even though basketball was HIS sport, he still supported his grandsons decision to play hockey … and he went to all of their games, near and far. He will always be remembered for his love, thoughtfulness, hard work ethic, stories, sayings and jokes, his fun loving nature, and his pranks.