Dennis Zittel, 78, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Arizona City. Ariz. Formally from Minnesota. He was born Oct. 11, 1942, to Elton and Marie Zittel. Preceded in death by parents, Elton and Maire; and sister, Barb Wik. Survived by son, Guy (Karen) of Farmington; and daughter, Jackie Hughes of Arizona; grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Lozano, Justin (Ashley) Zittel, Sonora Hughes and Colton Hughes; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh, Landon, Logan and Jack; brother-in-law, Rob Wik; very special friends, John and Marilyn Mars; many nieces and nephews. Dennis worked for Chicago North Western Railroad and Union Pacific Railroad. He retired in 2002 from the Union Pacific Railroad and made his home in Arizona City.
