JIM FALLS — Dian J. Hanley, 83, of Jim Falls, town of Anson, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Dian was born June 20, 1938, in Cooks Valley, the daughter of Albert J. and Ilene (Rauscher) Bleskachek, whom died at her birth. She was raised by her dad, Albert and her grandparents, Joe and Minnie Rauscher.

Dian went to school at St. Peter’s Elementary School and graduated from McDonell High School in 1956.

On October 7, 1961, Dian married Richard (Dick) Hanley at St. Peter’s Church in the town of Tilden. They were happily married for 56 years. She dairy farmed with Richard, worked at F & F Shoe Factory, and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Dian also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and their other activities, and going on trips.

Dian is survived by two sons: Tim Hanley of Stevens Point and Terry (Rene) Hanley of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Kim (Ron) Rabska of Baraboo; five grandchildren: Nicholas (Aditi) Rabska, Matthew Rabska, Kayla (Nate) Frank, Alexis and Ashley Hanley.

Dian was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, on April 18, 2018; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday, May 10, at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Copp Cemetery in the town of Anson.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 10, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and Our House in Chippewa Falls for their great care.

