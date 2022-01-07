Diane (Pfeiffer) Schmitt, 64 of Boyd passed away January 3rd, 2022 after a hard fought battle against cancer.

Diane was born to Mike and Joyce Pfeiffer. She grew up in Cadott with her siblings; Bill (Bonnie), Debbie (Ken) and Jane. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1975.

On June 24, 1982, Diane was married to Ronald Schmitt. Together they raised their family in Cadott.

Diane enjoyed the simple things in life. She valued time spent with her family and looked forward to family dinners with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed John Wayne and word search puzzles. During the summer she could be found outside in her garden or in the kitchen canning. In 2017, she retired after over 20 years of caring for others as a CNA.

Diane was the mother of three sons: Jason (Amanda), Joey (Hannah) and Robert (Ericka).

She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Anthony, Brandon, Kyleigh, Macie, Dominick, Hailie, Adrian, Carson, Braeden, Wesley and Grace.

Diane will also be fondly remembered by many brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for later in the Summer. An announcement of the time and date will be shared for those who wish to attend.

