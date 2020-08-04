You have permission to edit this article.
Dianna May
Dianna May

Dianna May

Dianna May, 80, Dianna died Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn.

Born 1940, in St. Paul, Minn., to Ernest and Lucille Stohr. Resided in Roberts, Wis., for 47 years. She enjoyed crafts, bingo, and collecting antiques.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years, Ralph Marshall May Sr.; and sisters, Joan Schwoch and Betty Sindt. She is survived by brother. James Stohr; sister, Doris Balley; sons, Rodney May, Terrance May, and Ralph May Jr.; daughter, Michelle May, 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Meet at Assembly Area 5. Masks are required.

