Dianna May, 80, Dianna died Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn.
Born 1940, in St. Paul, Minn., to Ernest and Lucille Stohr. Resided in Roberts, Wis., for 47 years. She enjoyed crafts, bingo, and collecting antiques.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years, Ralph Marshall May Sr.; and sisters, Joan Schwoch and Betty Sindt. She is survived by brother. James Stohr; sister, Doris Balley; sons, Rodney May, Terrance May, and Ralph May Jr.; daughter, Michelle May, 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Meet at Assembly Area 5. Masks are required.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.