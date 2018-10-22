Dolores Laura Bichner, 91, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, where she lived since 2013.
Dolores was born in Somerset, Wis., to Walter and Evelyn (Westphal) Meinke Feb. 17, 1927. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Bichner, June 23, 1948, beginning a love story which spanned the next 70 years. They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1962, where they raised their sons, Craig, Michael, Mark and a daughter, Laurie.
Although Dolores did not work outside the home or have formal training, she drew dozens of floor plans for houses her father-in-law built in Minnesota. Later, she and her husband partnered to purchase and remodel three buildings into multi-unit rental properties based on her designs.
Dolores was a devoted wife and dedicated her life to her family. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed hosting dinner for friends and family at her beautiful home on Lake Wissota. Dolores and Don enjoyed traveling, collecting antiques and spending time together.
She is survived by her children, Craig (Barbara) Bichner, Laurie (Stephen) Norlander, Mike and Mark Bichner; eight grandchildren, Sara (Mike) Lien, Jill (Jeff) Miller, Justin (Jennifer) Norlander, Adam (JoLynn) Norlander, Jesse, Christina and Alyssa Bichner, and Warren Sweeney; 10 great-grandchildren, Kailee, Kendall, Chloe, Adrianna, Paige, Jasmine, Kiana, Jase, Kensington and Bailey; and sister, Marcia (Jack) Krantz.
Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don; her parents, Walter and Evelyn Meinke; sister, Lois Shaefer; and grandson, Jeffrey Brett Bichner.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 27, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Robert Hoekstra officiating. Private interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the tree tail at Irvine Park, c/o Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department, 30 W Central St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.
