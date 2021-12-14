Donald Erwin Ewald

Donald Erwin Ewald, 97, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Dove Healthcare – Bloomer on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Donald was born to Violet (Buchholz) and Erwin Ewald in Fairwater, WI, on July 27, 1924. His parents moved to his grandparents’ farm near Fairwater, where Donald was raised. He attended a one-room school for eight years in Utley, WI. Donald attended Markesan High School for two years and Brandon High School for two years, graduating from Brandon High School in 1941.

After graduation Donald farmed with his dad and they had a milk route. He also worked at Born’s Hardware in Fairwater. On June 29, 1946, Donald was united in marriage with Louise Albee of Markesan. Four children were born of this union.

Donald’s knowledge in many areas led him to a variety of jobs, centering in on the vocation of Power Engineering. In 1956, he started working for the State of Wisconsin, as a guard at the Waupun State Prison. Then he went to the Green Bay Reformatory, where he worked in the power plant. From there he went to be Power Plant Supervisor at Mendota State Hospital in Madison. He then worked as Supervisor at the University of Wisconsin’s two power plants in Madison. For three years he served as assistant to the State Chief Power Engineer before moving to Chippewa Falls in 1981, to the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at the Northern Center. He retired in 1987, after working for the state for 31 years.

Donald has been a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1945, a member of Scottish Rite Since 1969, and active in the clown unites of Zor Shrine Temple for the past 25 years.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary in 2004; and wife, Louise in 2011.

He leaves to mourn his three children: Paula (Creasey), Lynne (Gaskill) and Kevin; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, Zion United Methodist Church, 1102 Superior St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Donald Drollinger will be officiating. The interment will be in the Markesan Memorial Cemetery.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

The interment will be in the Markesan Memorial Cemetery.