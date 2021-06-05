Donald J. Lanners

Donald John Lanners, 85, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at Seasons Hospice House on May 31, 2021 after battling ALS.

He was born on December 20, 1935 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the son of Raymond and Frances (Loschko) Lanners.

Don married Dolores Schemenauer on June 1, 1957, in Chippewa Falls.

He was on active duty in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958, serving as a Radar Repairman at Otis Air Force Base in Massachusetts. Don worked full time and went to school part time while starting his family and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He then worked for IBM in Endicott NY and in 1968 was transferred to the Rochester MN plant. He retired from IBM in Rochester with 30 years of service in 1995.

In his younger days, Don was a Boy Scout Leader for the troop his two sons were active in, and enjoyed canoeing, camping, and fishing trips. He also enjoyed gardening and in his later years watching the stock market. He was a member of Kiwanis, did volunteer work for organizations like Channel One, and provided Catholic service and communion at Shorewood in Rochester. He cherished spending time with family and occasional trips with his kids.