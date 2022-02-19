CHIPPEWA FALLS—Donald R. Hoepner, 83, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.

He was born December 11, 1938, to Peter and Alvina (Hetke) Hoepner.

Donald is survived by his wife, Judy; one sister; three stepchildren; and “Tippy”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and two sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at Donald and Judy’s home from 12:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.