Donald T. Tietz

Donald T. Tietz

Donald T. Tietz, age 91, of Bloomington passed away December 15, 2021. Preceded in death by wife, Anita and son, Gregg. Survived by son, Michael (Leah); grandchildren: Nadine, Natalie, Kiel and Lauren.

Memorial service will be Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Visitation also Thursday, January 13, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at:www.washburn-mcreavy.com.

Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN.

