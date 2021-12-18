Donald T. Tietz, age 91, of Bloomington passed away December 15, 2021. Preceded in death by wife, Anita and son, Gregg. Survived by son, Michael (Leah); grandchildren: Nadine, Natalie, Kiel and Lauren.

Memorial service will be Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Visitation also Thursday, January 13, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at:www.washburn-mcreavy.com.