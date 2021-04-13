Donna M. Benish, 87, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Donna was born March 26, 1934 in Tilden, the daughter of George P. and Helen (Zwiefelhofer) Bowe. She attended St. Peter’s Grade School.

On June 23, 1953, Donna married Marvin Benish at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church.

Donna worked at the Chippewa Woolen Mill and worked for Dr. Sang B. Lee OBGYN’s office along with 37 years at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She enjoyed time at the cabin they had in Birchwood – meeting many new friends. She also enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by two sons, Gary (Nancy) Benish of Chippewa Falls and Jeffrey (Luella) Benish of Tilden; one daughter, Joleen Benish of Tilden; seven grandchildren, John, Bill and Mathew Benish, Amanda Holm, Amber Alexander, Kyle, and Adam Rihn; eight great grandchildren, Wesley, Devin, Isaac, McKenna, Aubree, Rylie, Peyton, and Landon; three sisters, Bernadette Sikora and Blanche Loew both of Chippewa Falls and Dorothy Turner of Eau Claire; and many relatives and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin on May 28, 1998; her parents; granddaughter, Milissa Benish; and many other relatives.