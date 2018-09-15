Donna Talmage

Donna (Adonis) E. Talmage, of Altoona joined her Heavenly Father Sept. 9, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital after a very short illness.
Donna was born July 4, 1926, to Elijah B. and Evelyn L. (Snyder) Hudson. She attended 9th Ward School and graduated from E.C. Senior High School. Donna lettered and played first chair violin in the orchestra.
Donna met Dale E. Talmage while roller skating in Elk Mound and they became the King and Queen of roller skating of the local rinks.
Donna married Dale June 25, 194, in E.C. They resided in Connersville, Wis., for a short time. They lived in E.C. for a year before purchasing a farm in 1948, just south of E.C. In January 1974, they sold the farm and moved into E.C. on the west side. They also purchased a summer home near Birchwood, Wis., where they spent many summers enjoying fishing and friends.
Donna enjoyed many hobbies of genealogy, computers, hand work, reading, feeding humming birds as well as card club with many friends. Donna and her sister, Ruthie, bowled many years together taking first place in some tournaments. Later on she returned to bowling on a family team with her daughters, niece, granddaughters and sometimes a great-granddaughter. She enjoyed bowling as a Grand Duchess and received an award for many years of participation.
Donna enjoyed watching sports that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. You could also hear her rooting for the Brewers and Packers on to a win. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and overseas. In the later years she made short trips to see special family and friends.
Donna spent her working career at Presto, Consumers Co-op, the City of E.C., Luther Hospital and was also a board member at Citizens Community Federal Bank.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Annette Bullard and Marquita Stowell; and son, Michael (Jackie) Talmage; grandchildren, Sheila (Dave) Beauchamp; James (Barb Blux) Grassnickle; Lori (Kelly) Westaby; Robin (Mark) Hicks; Todd (Lisa) Stowell; Troy (Audrey) Stowel; Michelle Andrew; Monica (George Lessard) Mooney; DeeDee (Andy) Gast; Melanie (Jeff) Meinen; David (Kelly) Talmage; Teri Talmage; and cousin, Janet Dahl; and special daughter, Britt (Kjell) Cramer of Sweden. She is also survived by 28 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren with two more expected. Also by godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; in-laws, Ralph and Ina Talmage; sister and brother in-law, Ruthie (Jerome) Reichert; brother and sisters-in-law, Richard and Irene Talmage and Ed and Lorraine Talmage; sons-in-law, Russel Bullard and Richard Stowel; grandson-in-law, John Andrew; grandsons, Loran (Stoik) Stowel and Mikey Talmage; also by godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation and remembrance will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel located at 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, Wis.
Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
