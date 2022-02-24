CHIPPEWA FALLS—Dorothy A. Geissler, 89, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Dorothy was born January 20, 1933, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Lawrence and Theresa (Zwiefelhofer) Revor.

On October 13, 1951, Dorothy married Henry Geissler at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Dorothy was an avid seamstress and crafter.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Hank; three sons: Gary (Susan) Geissler of Chippewa Falls, Mark (Holly) Geissler of Eau Claire and Steve Geissler of Fort Collins, CO; three daughters: Gail (Tim) Sullivan of Chippewa Falls, Ruth Raymond of Brooklyn, NY and Rene Geissler of Thetford Center, VT; two sisters: Beverly Koss of Wausau and Joanne Shilha of Chippewa Falls; 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters: Betty Lokrantz, Esther Revor and Darlene Bowe.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Partners of St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Charles Parish, MACS or the Irvine Park Trust Funds.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com