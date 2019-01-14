Dr. Evangelina Gaerlan

Dr. Evangelina A. Gaerlan, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Evangelina was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Salvador and Victorina (Angeles) Gaerlan.
Evangelina worked at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled, where she was a physician. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
Evangelina was a very giving individual and cared passionately for others. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, her dogs and her friends. She was the matriarch of the family and was responsible for our family’s success in the U.S. She had a strong Catholic faith.
Evangelina is survived by two sisters, Isidora Gregorio of New Jersey and Gaudelia Pozas of Rockford, Ill.; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Evangelina was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Jaime, Bayani, Salvador and Luis Gaerlan; and two sisters, Aurora Peck and Socorro “Nene” Gaerlan.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The ladies of St. Charles will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. Monday, and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
