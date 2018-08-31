DORCHESTER, Wis. — We announce the unexpected natural passing of Eddie Allen Underwood, 40, Dorchester Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer and their two children, Samantha and Alexander; brother, George Dempski; sisters, Joanna Barnett, Christen Sprague and Lisa Marin; his mother-in-law, Kathie Henquinette; his beloved nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, until time of service at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, Green Bay, Wis. Funeral service 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Ross Schultz officiating. Burial in Nicolet Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to Eddie’s family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral donations, we ask friends and family to donate to the Clark County Humane Society in Neillsville, Wis.
