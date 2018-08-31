Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DORCHESTER, Wis. — We announce the unexpected natural passing of Eddie Allen Underwood, 40, Dorchester Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer and their two children, Samantha and Alexander; brother, George Dempski; sisters, Joanna Barnett, Christen Sprague and Lisa Marin; his mother-in-law, Kathie Henquinette; his beloved nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, until time of service at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, Green Bay, Wis. Funeral service 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Ross Schultz officiating. Burial in Nicolet Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to Eddie’s family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral donations, we ask friends and family to donate to the Clark County Humane Society in Neillsville, Wis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Eddie Underwood
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.