Edward Willkie

FORT WORTH, Texas — Edward Leroy Willkie, 86, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Ed was born May 30, 1933, in Zionsville, Ind., to Fred and Esther Willkie. He grew up in Chippewa Falls. Mr. Willkie was a gifted athlete, receiving several state honors. Ed was an enterprising entrepreneur where he worked for several notable magazines.
In the early 70’s, the family settled in the Eagle Mountain Lake area, where he became involved with the Board of Education for 30 years, 12 of which he served as Board President. The Ed Willkie Middle School was named in his honor.
He also served the community on other committees and boards such as the Tarrant County Rural Fire District Board, Governor’s Select Committee on Education, Tarrant County Convention Center Board, Texas Manufactured Housing Association Board, and an active member of the Catholic Men’s Club and Serra Club.
Ed and Madonna enjoyed traveling the world together.
Ed is survived by his wife of 66 years, Madonna; children, Lori and Jorge Rincon, Jill and Larry Butschek, and John and Vicki Willkie: nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation and rosary at 1 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ed to the St. Thomas Catholic Church Building Fund.
