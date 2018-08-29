Eleanor Coutre

Eleanor “Ellie” (Suneson) Coutre, born May 3, 1920, to Anton and Hilda (Johnson) Suneson of Boyceville died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Englewood, Ohio.
Charlie and Ellie met in Chicago and were married in 1946. They moved to Boyceville, in 1947, where they raised their family on their farm just outside of town. They were involved in the community and very proud of their work, relationships and memories of the Teen Stop.
Ellie loved gardening, dancing, birds, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Ellie was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Charles “Charlie” Coutre; siblings, Paul (Sophie Olsen) Suneson, Richard (Harriet) Suneson, Edith (Lennert) Sterner; son-in-law, Joel Stoeckel.
Ellie is survived by her two daughters and their families, Linda (Coutre) Stoeckel (Joel), Michele (Jon) Leverenz, Tate and Skyler; Steve Stoeckel; Sharlene (Coutre) Wyss (Ron), Kevin Wyss (Holly), Camryn and Jordan; Amanda (Wyss) Garman, Caleb, Aubrey and Elijah.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
