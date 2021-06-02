Eleanor J. "Elly" Erickson

Elly was born September 17, 1934, in Weyerhaeuser, WI to the late Hank and Clara (Shipshock) Sabaska. She worked for many years at Cray Research until retiring and working part time as a hostess for McDonalds. Elly truly loved her time at McDonalds, she even received the “Golden Arch Award” for her outstanding service and recognition to her customers. Elly lived her life with the motto to “be kind to everyone”. She was a social butterfly, never met a stranger and loved her hot black coffee, toast and sweets. Elly’s family and friends were her life. She was the absolute best mother, grandmother, friend anyone could have asked for.