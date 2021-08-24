Eleanor Kucera, 86 of Cadott, WI passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at her home with family at her side.

Eleanor was born of November 20, 1934 to Michael and Mary Sciezor in Lublin, WI.

She raised three children with her first husband Robert Reppe in Stanley, WI. Eleanor later married Thomas Kucera on July 21, 1979. Eleanor worked in Clerical postions before she worked in Health Care as a Nurses Aide and became an LPN, she also for a short time worked in Real Estate in the Chippewa Falls area, she then persued an Antique Store in Cadott, WI with help by her close friend Denise Monroe and Eleanor also helped her husband Tom for many years with Kucera Construction.

Eleanor is survived by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Kucera of Cadott; her two daughters: Mary Reppe and Karen Harris both of Birchwood, WI; grandchildren: Anna Weiss, Jason Reppe, Ellie Godown, John Bruhling, Peter Bruhling, Paul Bruhling; great grandchildren: Chace and Mary Ann Godown, Alexander Winkleman, Madison and Kate Thomas,, Isabella Weiss, Triston, Kenlee, Topanga and Loralie Bruhling; sisters: Florence Berseth and Alice Maul; sisters-in-law: Anna Hager, Rosemary Krueger, Carol Steel and Barb Schmitt; and brother- in-law, Chuck Kucera; and also survived by several nieces and nephews.