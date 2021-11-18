Elizabeth H. Beaudette, 102, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Elizabeth was born April 24, 1919 in the town of Anson on the family farm, the daughter of Albert and Alice (Monpas) Lancette. She was a member of Notre Dame Church and enjoyed babysitting and was a seamstress.

Elizabeth is survived by one son, Redgie Beaudette of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Karen (Jerry) LeQue of Eau Claire and Jeannie (Erland) Carlson of Merrill; one daughter-in-law, Sue Beaudette of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Katherine Rykal of Chippewa Falls; eight grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd on March 1, 1979; one son, Loren Beaudette; one daughter-in-law, Dianne Beaudette; her parents; two brothers: Willard and Albert Lancette; three sisters: Margaret Wagner, Irma Guite and Eldora Knudsen; and one great grandson, Pierre LeQue.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

