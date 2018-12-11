Elmer S. Bjork, 88, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation. He died peacefully after suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer’s for several years.
Elmer was born April 23, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, to Oscar and Karine (Helseth) Bjork. He attended the Chippewa Falls public schools and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1950.
He worked for the Chippewa Falls City Street Dept. for a short time, and then went into the service with the U.S. Air Force. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Okinawa. He worked in camera repair for the B29’s. His rank was sergeant. He served from May 15, 1951 and was honorably discharged May 15, 1955.
Elmer attended the vocational school in Eau Claire earning a degree in electricity, and received his license as a journeyman electrician working in industrial construction. He worked on many large projects including the addition at Luther Hospital, NSP, Wheaton Power Plant, Pope & Talbot, and the Paper Mill at Escanaba, Michigan. He worked for nearly 40 years and retired as a master electrician April 23, 1995.
Elmer was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 14, and the American Legion.
In his later years, Elmer enjoyed breakfast the third Friday of every month with other retirees.
He also enjoyed going up north to his cabin in Wascott, Wis. to hunt deer with his two sons and many friends.
Elmer married Joanne Hedrington June 18, 1960. They had two wonderful sons, Dan and David. They lived in Chippewa Falls all their married life.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne; son, Daniel (Toni), all of Chippewa Falls; a granddaughter, Megan of Eau Claire; a sister, Kathleen Landsem; sisters-in-law, Marge Bjork, Lorraine Bjork, and Betty Hedrington; a brother-in-law, Wilford “Andy” Anderson, all of Chippewa Falls; many nieces and nephews, and very special friends, Kathy and Rod Chittendon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Kenneth, Gordon, and James Bjork; and sister, Helen Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his son, David April 22, 1995.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment with military honors provided by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral chapel.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation and to the staff of Mayo Hospice for their care, kindness and compassion shown to the entire family during Elmer’s time there.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
