WHEELER — Elsie Pearl McIntyre, 97, of Wheeler went home to her heavenly father Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. She was born Sept. 18, 1921, to Harley and Ruth (Williams) Crosby. On Dec. 21, 1943, she married Archie McIntyre and they started their life together outside of Wheeler. They had two children, Allen and Dorothy. They enjoyed socializing with friends, playing cards and going out dancing.
Elsie was a lifelong educator and a trailblazer when she went to college at Dunn County Normal in Menomonie. She always believed strongly that education opened many doors. She taught at Little Beaver, Pine Grove and Norton in one room classrooms. She then went on teach at Colfax Elementary School and finished out her career at Prairie Farm Elementary School. Many of her students over the years would stop by out of the blue to visit at her home.
Several summers she went abroad to teach in England, Hong Kong, and Australia. She loved to travel and experience what other people and cultures had to offer.
Elsie refused to become irrelevant and at the age of 96, she fulfilled a dream to write her first children’s book and have it published. She used the pen name EPMACK and the name of the book is Thumper Finds a New Home. She enlisted the artistic help of three of her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey and Karter to draw the illustrations for the book.
She was an avid reader who also loved camping, fishing, working in her garden and too many other interests to list. Her quick wit and great sense of humor were always present. She had a competitive spirit and played a mean game of Bingo at the nursing home. Elsie was a strong Christian woman who led a full and fearless life. She gave to so many and will be greatly missed by her family.
Elsie is survived by her children, Allen (Linda) McIntyre, and Dorothy (Michael) Hintzman; grandchildren, Robin Hintzman, Jamie (Tamara) Hintzman, Jenny (Joey) Boda, Pat (Carol) McIntyre, Mike (Melva) McIntyre, Kevin (Jean) Jacobs, Kurt Jacobs, Kari Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Kayti (Schyler) Sweet, Hannah Boda, Hailey Boda, Karter Hintzman, Jolie Scales, Jaelynn Scales, Cody Jacobs, Dakotah Jacobs, Sydney Jacobs, Parker Jacobs, John (Lisa) Bird, Lyndsey Pederson, Erin (John) Hempel, Poppi (Chris) Salter, Carissa Walsh and Seann Walsh; 11 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Larry and (Ione) Crosby; and sisters, Luella (Alvin/Bud) Grogan and Alice (Herb) Williams; and one grandson (Jody).
The family would like to thank the staff of The American Lutheran Home, Autumn Village, Visiting Angels and Hospice of Northwest Wisconsin for the kind and compassionate care given over the past year.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 1, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Robert Koepp officiating. Burial will take place at Hay River Cemetery in the township of Hay River, Dunn County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
