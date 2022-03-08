CHIPPEWA FALLS—Elvera E. Farley, 94, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Lake Hallie Memory Care.

Elvera was born June 27, 1927 in Eau Claire, the daughter of Herbert W. and Emma S. (Miller) Lemke.

Elvera was a bookkeeper for Farley Oil and NW Equipment for 25 years.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Gene, and spending time on the Chippewa Flowage fishing and camping.

Elvera is survived by two sons: Jeffrey (Terri) Farley of Sturgeon Bay and Mark (Kathleen) Farley of Bonita Springs, FL; one daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Martin of Eau Claire; one sister, Ione Reetz of Beloit; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Lisa) Martin, Missy (Erik) Hermanson, Andy (Mandy) Martin, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Patrick-Crane, Justin (Amanda) Farley, Brittney (Mitch) Miller and Breanna (Eddie) Lund; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Elvera was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; one son, Rev. Daniel Farley; and her parents.

Private family services were held at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman was celebrant of the funeral Mass.

Interment was in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls was in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com