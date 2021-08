SHOREVIEW—Esther M. “Nessie” Ford, 88, of Shoreview went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society-Maplewood.

She was born May 31, 1933, in Chetek, WI, the daughter of Thomas and Sarah (Shaurette) Mathews.

Esther graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1952 and on July 20, 1953, she married Ronald C. Ford. Service: https://www.holcombhenryboom.com/obituary/esther-ford.